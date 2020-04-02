Two men arrested after burglary to vehicle

By DAVID LOPEZ

Two young men were arrested Tuesday by San Benito Police after an alleged vehicle burglary.

Police responded to a call on the 600 block of North Stookey Road in reference to a burglary of motor vehicle.

The caller said she heard noises outside and saw two subjects enter her vehicle. She recorded the subjects as they ran away.

Responding officers saw the two subjects jumping a fence, leading police to set up a perimeter.

One subject was stopped first as the other ran away. Deviq Antonio Hilario, 18, was stopped and arrested.

After further searching the area and with help from surrounding residents, officers were able to capture and arrest the second subject, Benito Alexis Gomez.

Gomez received an additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 when officers discovered he attempted to conceal contraband inside the backseat of the patrol car.

Both subjects were also cited for Violation of Emergency Plan.

Hector Gonzales, who alleges he saw Hilario and another male inside his truck, took to a San Benito Facebook group to share his experience.

“Today at 4 a.m., four guys were robbing the neighborhood. We caught two inside our truck. They ran through the alley and one dropped his phone on our yard. He [Hilario] had his Facebook open and Instagram,” he posted.

Gonzales told the NEWS his incident occurred at 3:45 a.m., when he held the boys at gunpoint before they ran off.

“In [Hilario’s] phone I found there was info about them hitting places all over San Benito,” he said.

Gonzales continued saying his home has been robbed many times.

“Police department never really did much,” he added. “I took it upon myself this time and we alerted the community of Hilario on a Facebook group page.”

Additional charges are pending as more burglaries were reported within the same area.

