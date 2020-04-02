San Benito confirms four total COVID-19 cases, 46 total in County

STAFF REPORT

Updated at 4:27 p.m.: two more cases of COVID-19 in San Benito, making city totals 4. County totals are now at 46. The previous version of the story, published at 1:26 p.m., reported only the first tow cases in San Benito while county totals remained as 37.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño held a press conference Thursday afternoon (today) updating the public on the number of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County, which saw nine (9) new cases confirmed Thursday, making county totals 46.

On Wednesday, April 1, Cameron County Public Health received confirmation of eleven (11) additional cases of COVID-19, including a 66-year-old female from San Benito, the second case in the Resaca City after a 50-year-old female was confirmed last Saturday.

Of the nine new cases reported Thursday (today), seven are linked to the Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare home in Harlingen. Of these seven, five are employees, one is a 75-year-old patient, and one is a family member to an employee. Seven of the employees reside in Cameron County. One employee is in the hospital and the rest are in self-isolation.

As of press time, the tally for confirmed cases in Cameron County is 46. Below are the numbers:

San Benito: 4

Harlingen: 13

Brownsville: 18

Rio Hondo: 2

Rancho Viejo: 3

Los Fresnos: 3

Laguna Vista: 1

Santa Rosa: 2

Out of these 46, 29 remain in self-isolation, nine (9) have recovered, and eight (8) are hospitalized: four (4) at are hospitalized at Valley Baptist Harlingen, one (1) at Valley Baptist Brownsville, two (2) at Harlingen Medical Center, and one (1) at Valley Regional Medical Center.

In the past week, the County also confirmed its second case of community transmission: a 43-year old male from Brownsville who reported no travel history outside of Cameron County nor any known exposure to another case. This is the second community transmission being reported in Cameron County after a 40-year-old man in Rio Hondo was confirmed as having COVID-19 despite the man reporting no travel outside of Cameron County.

Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.

For information on coronavirus, please contact the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., or refer to the Cameron County Public Health website for more information and updates at http://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/index.php/coronavirus/. Additionally, it is encouraged to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/ for daily updates.

