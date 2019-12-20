Rotary club donates over 1,000 socks

By CELESTE LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

As the year comes to an end and the holiday season is in full swing, many people are in the giving spirit and looking for opportunities to volunteer or make donations that can have a positive impact on people’s lives.

In the midst of all the donation drives and volunteering opportunities, Mike Frazier (President of the Rotary Club of San Benito) wanted to hold a donation drive for an item that many people often overlook when they are collecting clothing for people in the winter…socks.

“I came up with this idea about two months ago when I was thinking about how everyone gives away hats and coats to keep people warm, but no one thinks about socks to keep feet warm,” Frazier said. “You can be covered up but if your feet are cold, your whole body will feel it.”

Linda De La Rosa chaired the donation drive and Frazier said he credits her hard work for the success of the event. Over the course of four weeks, Frazier said de la Rosa’s hard work helped them collect and donate over 1,000 pairs of socks to the Sunny Glen Children’s Home, Maggie’s House, and Monica’s House.

The Rotary Club publicized their drive exclusively using social media and by putting drop off boxes at local businesses. Additionally, Frazier and De La Rosa used their birthday parties as opportunities to collect socks in place of presents.

“At Lisa’s birthday party, she collected about 100 pairs of socks so I figured I could do it too,” Frazier said. “When I had my party, I told everyone that I didn’t need any presents, to donate socks instead.”

Frazier’s birthday party generated 229 pairs of socks to donate.

On December 17th, Frazier and members of the Rotary Club visited the three organizations the socks were intended for and left the donated items.

Frazier said they are very grateful for the donations and will continue to look for opportunities to positively impact people’s lives.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy of the Dec. 20-26, 2019 issue of the NEWS.

