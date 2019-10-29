Driver Drowns After Crash in San Benito

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

The Texas Department of Public Safety suspects alcohol as a cause in the deadly crash of a driver who plunged into a canal west of Sam Houston Monday evening.

DPS Public Information Officer Sergeant Maria Montalvo said the department is currently trying to contact the victim’s family to identify the deceased person, a male driver who was alone in the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montalvo said the one-vehicle fatal crash occurred around 7:07 p.m. Investigators said a Brown Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Hudson Road and lost control when approaching a turn.

“The driver failed to negotiate a curve and drove straight into the canal where the Ford submerged,” Montalvo said in an email to the News. “(The) driver of the Ford died through submersion.”

Montalvo said an update with the name of the victim will be provided after next of kin has been notified.

“No photos are available at this moment,” said Montalvo of the victim. “DPS troopers suspect alcohol was a contributing factor.”

Montalvo said DPS troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.

