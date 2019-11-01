Board President removal petition hearing set

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

The same day (Oct. 31) that Michael A. Vargas was scheduled for a compliance hearing to install an interlock device for his driving while intoxicated case in Brownsville, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees President was also slated for a hearing on a citation and service of removal of an official.

Issued by 167th Judicial District Judge Jose Manuel Bañales, the petition is signed by residents of the school district who think Vargas should be removed from the SBCISD Board of Trustees after he was charged in Harlingen for a DWI in the early hours of July 5.

Judge Bañales ordered Vargas to stand trial for the case, although a date was not specified.

The office of Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz in an email stated Vargas’ blood-alcohol levels were 15 percent or higher as concluded from the results of a blood-draw taken the night of his arrest.

“In the Vargas case, we originally filed it as a DWI first. Because the blood draw was 15% or higher…we have dismissed the original DWI First and have since filed a DWI Second,” read the email.

The NEWS also tried to reach Vargas’ attorney Dan Sanchez for comment but to no avail. Sanchez is a well-known area lawyer who has also served as a Cameron County Commissioner and who was defeated in his run for Cameron County Judge against the current County Judge Eddie Treviño.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from its print version following Vargas’ hearing Thursday.