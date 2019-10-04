Garza to Challenge Sheriff Omar Lucio in March Election

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

In a surprise announcement on Thursday at Sunrise Mall’s Adolios Restaurant in Brownsville, current Cameron County District Clerk Eric Garza launched his candidacy for the top lawman post in the county.

Surrounded by sympathizers, some elected officials, and family, Garza, said it was time for a new sheriff in town in a clear reference to long-time Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio.

“Now it’s time for a change,” Garza said. “I’m proud to announce my candidacy for Cameron County Sheriff. It’s time for something better for the county, for the employees, and for our citizens.”

Garza, 45, is a graduate of Texas Southmost College, has a real estate license, and a peace officer license. Garza, who’s been the county clerk for the past five years, said running for sheriff of Cameron County has been a long life dream since he became a peace officer in 2010. He added that he has all the credentials and certifications for the position.

“I went to the academy and I was at the top of my class,” said Garza, who’s been working for Cameron County since age 17.

With a background in administration and accounting, Garza said he understands how the system works between the jails, the sheriff’s office, and the district clerk’s office.

Garza believes the current administration of the sheriff’s office is not managing taxpayers’ money efficiently.

“I know how the whole administration (of Cameron County) works and that’s what I want to fix,” he said. “Right now they did an increase of taxes of four percent. This has been happening for the past ten years.”

State Rep. Eddie Lucio III, a Democrat who introduced him at the announcement, said Garza has developed a culture of service as head of the Cameron County Clerk’s office.

“I’ve had an opportunity to work with him for a few years now,” Lucio said. “He’s engaged not only on the work he does but on his public service with the community.”

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks.

SBCISD 6X20 IMG_9117 Chalpa (Fundraiser - 10-4-19) 3x5