SBCISD Picks Construction Manager at Risk for Performing Arts, Natatorium Centers

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District chooses Davila Construction as the company that will build both the performing arts and natatorium centers.

The selection took place during a special board meeting Tuesday. The school board unanimously approved Davila as construction manager at risk.

Davila Construction is a San Antonio-based that was founded as a plumbing company in 1956 and began as a construction company in 1982.

With offices in McAllen, Davila Construction states on its website that its team commitment has resulted in only minor reportable injuries over the past four years. “Davila Construction has a safety program in place and each employee is well learned in our policies and rules,” it reads.

Joseph Palacios, project manager of the $40 million bond approved by voters last year, said Davila Construction has done a lot of projects throughout the valley.

“They have worked for the city of San Antonio on a bunch of their construction projects,” Palacios said. “They are really heavy on the construction manager at-risk contracts that they have throughout the valley.”

