Police Officer killed in Mission: Espericueta had worked for SBPD

Before heading to Mission in 2005, Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta, a police officer killed in the line of duty last week, worked at the San Benito Police Department during his early days as a police officer.

Sandra Ramirez, an administrative assistant in the San Benito Police Department, confirmed Espericueta worked there but did not specify when.

“We wouldn’t have that on file since he’s an ex-employee,” she said. “He did work here, but I don’t know the exact dates.”

Anais Chapa, who works in the Mission Police Department, said there was a public visitation for the public on Monday at Palm Valley Church in Mission. On Tuesday, there was a funeral mass at the church.

Espericueta was killed in the line of duty while attending a call of a family domestic dispute and becoming the first officer killed in Mission in the past 40 years.

The Mission Police Department posted his “End of Watch,” or passing, as June 20, 2019.

