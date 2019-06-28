Habitat for Humanity offers family new home

By DAVID LOPEZ

On a humid morning following a night of thunderstorms, a family was afforded a brand new home.

Habitat for Humanity’s New Home Construction program affords low-income families a home built from scratch with the help of volunteers, and this past Tuesday, a new family was welcomed to San Benito.

For the formal ceremony, community members from top organizations were present, including the City, Chamber of Commerce, First Community Bank, and Rotary Club. Senator Eddie Lucio III was also present to dedicate a few words and present the family the house key.

“This home is the foundation of the family. And it unites the family and keeps the family together to create for a better atmosphere, for loving, entertaining, and caring for one another,” said Lucio to the crowd present.

The Saenz family, comprised of father Alfredo, mother Rosa, son Adrian, and daughter Grecia, were the lucky unit chosen to welcome the brand new home. They contributed to the manual labor that built the house as well.

The Saenz family was renting in Brownsville and living paycheck to paycheck. Rosa Saenz said they had applied for another similar housing grant before but with no luck.

“The application process was long and almost impossible, but finally the day arrived when they called me to tell me we were chosen for the house in San Benito,” said family mother Elia Quintanilla Saenz.

