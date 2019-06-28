Close call: Flash floods impact Valley, mostly miss resaca city

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Monday night’s surprise thunderstorms and heavy lightning showers resulted in flash floods across the Valley, affecting areas in Willacy, Cameron, and Hidalgo county. Harlingen and La Feria were most affected in Cameron County according to weather reports, but San Benito was almost untouched save for a few rural homes.

City Manager Manuel De La Rosa commented on the weather event Tuesday morning, saying that the San Benito Fire Department sent him a notification at 4:24 a.m. that they had sent two fire trucks with a rescue boat to La Feria as part of a mutual agreement in aiding the communities hurt by the floods.

“We ran fire calls all night. We had rescue vehicles out but we received no rescue calls,” said De La Rosa. “We sent out some vehicles to low lying areas, but no calls about flooding were reported. Waters had mostly receded by the late morning.”

Javier Araiza, a rural resident living on Jim Bowie street, owns one of the few affected homes in San Benito facing flooding and temporary power outages. He said he called the city Tuesday morning.

“The city came, transportation, I think, and they were just removing the debris that would block the canal. All we can do is wait till it drains,” he said.

However, Araiza did not seem too worried, as he said flooding is a common occurrence when it rains heavily.

“Once we heard the thunderstorms last night we knew it would get flooded, so we moved the cars closer to the caliche, but it wasn’t enough to be able to get the cars out. I had to call-in to work, but all the people were off today too because they live in La Feria and Santa Rosa, and they got flooded too,” said Araiza.

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

Irma E. Ibarra Great Value (6-21-19; 6-28-19) 3x4