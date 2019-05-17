School board addresses former director’s Level III Grievance

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

Behind closed doors, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District decided on Tuesday not to re-employ former SBCISD Public Relations Director Celia Longoria.

A closed session was held at the end of the regular school board meeting Tuesday; one of the items to be discussed was Longoria’s Level III Grievance.

Longoria “resigned” from her Public Relations Director position on November 7, 2018 after 20 years of working for the SBCISD. Sources within the district at the time said that Longoria was called into a meeting with Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman and a Human Resources representative. At said meeting, she was given a choice to either resign or face termination.

According to a document obtained by the News, Longoria’s salary stood at $93,759.42.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board went into executive session around 7:52 p.m. and remained in closed session well after 9 p.m.

“They (school board) are going to leave it like that,” said a board member who wished to remain unnamed Wednesday morning. “They aren’t going to hire her back. That’s it.”

