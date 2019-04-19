Million Dollar Bond, shooting suspect arraigned

By DAVID LOPEZ

San Benito Police officers took custody of 36-year old Jose Luis Garcia Jr. Thursday morning, April 11, after an extensive pursuit the previous day. Garcia was sought in connection to the shooting of a woman in his residence that left her hospitalized and in need of surgery.

Weslaco police responded to a call from a person who said they made contact with Garcia, according to officials.

Garcia was arraigned at the Weslaco Police Department and no bond was set by Municipal Court Judge Samuel Sanchez. Later that day, Garcia was brought back to the San Benito Police Department where he was arraigned by Municipal Court Judge David Garza, who set Garcia’s bond at $1 million.

According to the Cameron County inmate list website, Garcia was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony. SBPD confirmed in a press release that the woman was shot in the face as well as several times on her body with a shotgun that was found and recovered at the residence of the incident.

