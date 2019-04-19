«

»

Apr 19 2019

Print this Post

High school student takes his own life

Categories:

News

by Editor

April 19, 2019

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA
Special to the NEWS

 

In an effort to help students and staff suffering distress, San Benito High School added additional counselors late last week after learning the passing of a student who took his own life, the San Benito School District confirmed this week.

SBCISD Interim Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said school officials learned early last Thursday about the tragedy. Without elaborating in an email Monday, Gonzalez said the “student had ended his life.”

Gonzalez said the incident occurred in Los Indios, where the student resided.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the death of one of our very own,” said SBCISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman in an email sent to the News by Gonzalez. “We extend our most sincere and deepest condolences to the young man’s family.”

 

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

 

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2019/04/19/high-school-student-takes-his-own-life/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 