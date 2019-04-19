High school student takes his own life

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

In an effort to help students and staff suffering distress, San Benito High School added additional counselors late last week after learning the passing of a student who took his own life, the San Benito School District confirmed this week.

SBCISD Interim Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said school officials learned early last Thursday about the tragedy. Without elaborating in an email Monday, Gonzalez said the “student had ended his life.”

Gonzalez said the incident occurred in Los Indios, where the student resided.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the death of one of our very own,” said SBCISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman in an email sent to the News by Gonzalez. “We extend our most sincere and deepest condolences to the young man’s family.”

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

City of SB (Expenditure of Type B Funds - 4-19-19) 3x11 City of SB (60 Day Comment Period - 4-19-19) 3x11