Board of Trustees grills five architectural firms during meeting, board member not allowed to ask questions concerning project manager

Only five of eight firms tackled questions from the board of trustees at a building committee meeting of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District on Tuesday.

Gignac Architects, GMS Architects, Megamorphosis Design, PBK Architects and Rofa Architects representatives were all doing their best to win the rights to a $40 million bond proposal that will allow San Benito CISD to build a state-of-the-art performing arts center, an aquatics center, and an indoor multipurpose athletic facility.

Before the questioning, SBCISD President Michael Vargas said the companies would have five minutes for any presentations and board members would have ten minutes for questions and answers.

Most of the questions were related to the costs of the projects, the principals on site and acoustic and sound for the performing arts center. An observation by SBCISD Vice-President Angel Mendez referred to the fact that some of the consultants were representing several of the companies vying for the same rewards.

