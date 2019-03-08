Always Serving: Welch recognized for lifelong contributions

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

Always busy, always serving. Such was the life of Dick Welch, born Richard. H Welch in 1927. He is known in San Benito as the former owner of the old Welch Chevrolet car dealership in south Sam Houston.

“Other than going to college and serving in the U.S. Army, San Benito was my home all my life up until July 2017, when my children decided to move me to Harlingen,” said Welch.

Because of his life-long involvement and contribution to San Benito, Welch was nominated to BorderFest’s Rio Grande Valley Walk of Fame at the State Farm Arena last week.

