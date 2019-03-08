«

Mar 08 2019

Always Serving: Welch recognized for lifelong contributions

News

by Editor

March 8, 2019

By DAVID LOPEZ
Special to the NEWS

 

Recognized – Dick Welch (center) is shown with Chamber of Commerce executive director Anna Putegnat and treasurer David Cook at BorderFest on February 28.

Always busy, always serving. Such was the life of Dick Welch, born Richard. H Welch in 1927. He is known in San Benito as the former owner of the old Welch Chevrolet car dealership in south Sam Houston.

“Other than going to college and serving in the U.S. Army, San Benito was my home all my life up until July 2017, when my children decided to move me to Harlingen,” said Welch.

Because of his life-long involvement and contribution to San Benito, Welch was nominated to BorderFest’s Rio Grande Valley Walk of Fame at the State Farm Arena last week.

 

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

 

This post has no tag

