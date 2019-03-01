American Dream: citizenship classes show early success

By DAVID LOPEZ

Citizenship classes at the San Benito Public Library are showing promise as more and more students show exam readiness.

Taught by John Garcia, classes are Monday through Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and cover an overview of the 100 civics questions featured on the exam as well as background history regarding the questions.

The program began the week after Thanksgiving in November 2018. The mind behind the idea was the renowned Dr. Enriqueta Ramos, who suggested a citizenship class among other educational courses to be at the public library.

Garcia is a retired veteran with 42 years of service, featured on the December 14, 2018 edition of the San Benito News. He said his teaching is his way of giving back directly to his community.

“We need people to become naturalized U.S. citizens. There’s a lot of people who don’t see the advantage of being a U.S. citizen, but you can vote. If people become naturalized, they can petition for their underage children to become U.S. citizens. And you don’t have to worry about the unexpected decisions of the current president, you don’t have to live with the fear of deportation.”

