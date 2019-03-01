City approves Chamber of Commerce’s required dues

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

During the last regular city meeting on Tuesday, February 19, Mayor Ben Gomez read an essay of grievances to the San Benito Chamber of Commerce, inquiring on what exactly they did for the city and its residents to deserve the $10,000 the Chamber was asking from the city in dues.

A spirited dialogue ensued between the two entities, but the city was unable to come to a decision on whether to grant the Chamber the money, leading commissioners to table the item.

Thus a special meeting was held this Monday, February 25 with the sole item being the approval of city membership dues with the Chamber of Commerce in the amount of $10,000.

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

Angel Lucy's Funeral Home 6x9 Alfredo R. Montalvo

Angel Lucy's Funeral Home 6x9 Alfredo R. Montalvo