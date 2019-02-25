Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center to host book reading and signing

Special to the News

The Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center will be hosting a book reading and signing. Local authors Beto Conde and Al Garcia will be reading from their recent books: Where The Mesquite Tree Grows: Growing Up Along the Rio Grande—An Anthology by Garcia and Memories in Green, A Mind’s Fifty Year Journey from Drafted to PTSD: Reflections from Vietnam by Conde.

The event will be held at Getsemani Presbyterian Church on 140 Diaz Street on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 6:45 p.m.

Al Garcia and Beto Conde are Vietnam veterans and will read from their recently published books. Garcia was born in Edinburg and is a former military journalist and legal assistant. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971 as a combat journalist in Vietnam and as a military journalist at Fort Carson, Colorado. While in Vietnam, he traveled throughout the Mekong Delta, which gave him unfettered access to the realities of the War and the effects it was having on the American men and women in uniform.

Beto Conde was born in San Benito in the barrio of El Jardin. He was drafted in 1967, and after four months of Basic and Advanced Infantry Training in Fort Polk, Louisiana he was sent to Vietnam where he spent thirteen months before being discharged as a Specialist Fourth Class. His military career lasted 19 months. Conde earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Pan American University-Brownsville. He published American Dream by the River (2017) and We Were Raza (2018).

The event is free and open to the public with doors opening at 5:45 p.m.