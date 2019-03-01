«

»

Mar 01 2019

Print this Post

Crash near resaca sends two to hospital

Categories:

News

by Editor

March 1, 2019

By FREDDY JIMENEZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com

Early morning crash Depicted are the three damaged vehicles, one 10-wheeler truck and two sedans, involved in an accident on the early misty morning of Tuesday, Feb. 26 on Business 77 near the Heavin Resaca Trail in which two people were transported to the hospital, according to authorities. (Photos by Freddy Jimenez)

Police officers and other emergency responders arrived to the 700 block of Business 77 around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. in reference to a car crash that sent two individuals to the hospital.

The incident involved three vehicles in total: two four-door sedans and one 10-wheeler distribution truck.

Officers on the scene weren’t disclosing much information as an investigation was in motion, but they did confirm that two persons were sent to a hospital in Harlingen for medical attention. Police did not specify the severity of their condition.

The driver of the 10-wheeler escaped physically unscathed.

 

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you.

 

 

 

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2019/03/01/crash-near-resaca-sends-two-to-hospital/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 