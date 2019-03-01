Crash near resaca sends two to hospital

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

Police officers and other emergency responders arrived to the 700 block of Business 77 around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. in reference to a car crash that sent two individuals to the hospital.

The incident involved three vehicles in total: two four-door sedans and one 10-wheeler distribution truck.

Officers on the scene weren’t disclosing much information as an investigation was in motion, but they did confirm that two persons were sent to a hospital in Harlingen for medical attention. Police did not specify the severity of their condition.

The driver of the 10-wheeler escaped physically unscathed.

