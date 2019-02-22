School board members tight-lipped about project manager overseeing bond projects

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School Districts Board of Trustees aren’t responding to any requests for comments about Joseph Palacios, a former Hidalgo County Commissioner and head of Brighton, the company the board chose as project manager for the $40 million bond issue approved by voters last November.

Palacios, who was unseated early last year by Ellie Torres, has been part of some stories published by a daily newspaper in McAllen regarding missing equipment during his tenure as commissioner.

The News sent an email requesting whether there are any rules or concerns from the district about the published stories and Mr. Palacios. A reply email sent by SBCISD Interim Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez flatly said “no.”

“Brighton Group, LLC. Principal Managing Partner Joseph Palacios apprised Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman of the situation after The Monitor’s February 10, 2019 article was published,” read the email. “Subsequently, Dr. Carman spoke with Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra.”

The News tried to reach most of the board members but to no avail. Most neither answered their cell phone nor returned messages requesting comment.

SBCISD Vice-President Angel Mendez, the only board member who answered a call, said board members received an email from the school district, but he had not read it yet. Mendez said the email was from the school district and not from the sheriff himself.

