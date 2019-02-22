SBHS graduate, now coach, takes team to state title

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

Nicholas Flores, a former San Benito High School student from the class of 1997, recently helped the current football team he coaches win the 6A Division 1 Championship state title.

Flores, 39, has been the Defensive Backs coach for the Galena Park North Shore High School football team for the last three years, but this UIL season, his team once again made it to the championship game.

That’s not all, though. By way of what was reported as one of the most “amazing plays you will ever see” by Fox Sports Southwest, the North Shore Mustangs won the state title in a game against the Duncanville Panthers, 41-36.

Trailing by one point on fourth down and with just three seconds left on the clock of the fourth quarter, North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis threw a Hail Mary from the 45-yard line only to have it caught in the endzone by wide receiver Ajani Carter, giving the Mustangs the win. The team’s overall record for the season was 16-0.

Standing in the technical area, Flores said he couldn’t believe what had just happened in front of him.

