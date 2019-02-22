«

»

Feb 22 2019

Print this Post

SBHS graduate, now coach, takes team to state title

Categories:

News, Sports

by Editor

February 22, 2019

By FREDDY JIMENEZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com

State title game – Nicholas Flores, 39, Defensive Backs coach for the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs football team, is shown at the Dec. 22 state championship game against the Duncanville Panthers. The Mustangs won the game with a final Hail Mary pass, 41-36. (Courtesy photo by Robbie Rakestraw)

Nicholas Flores, a former San Benito High School student from the class of 1997, recently helped the current football team he coaches win the 6A Division 1 Championship state title.

Flores, 39, has been the Defensive Backs coach for the Galena Park North Shore High School football team for the last three years, but this UIL season, his team once again made it to the championship game.

That’s not all, though. By way of what was reported as one of the most “amazing plays you will ever see” by Fox Sports Southwest, the North Shore Mustangs won the state title in a game against the Duncanville Panthers, 41-36.

Trailing by one point on fourth down and with just three seconds left on the clock of the fourth quarter, North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis threw a Hail Mary from the 45-yard line only to have it caught in the endzone by wide receiver Ajani Carter, giving the Mustangs the win. The team’s overall record for the season was 16-0.

Standing in the technical area, Flores said he couldn’t believe what had just happened in front of him.

 

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

 

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2019/02/22/sbhs-graduate-now-coach-takes-team-to-state-title/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 