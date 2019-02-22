Mayor asks for answers from Chamber of Commerce

By DAVID LOPEZ

On Tuesday February 19, as the San Benito Chamber of Commerce prepared to ask the City to approve their membership dues of $10,000 during the regular city meeting, Mayor Ben Gomez first addressed the Chamber with a series of grievances.

Gomez began by stating issues that he said he has received from businesses and citizens. Among the grievances listed were: not all businesses are offered grand openings, only paid members are; not all businesses are able to pay the membership dues when they start off; and Chamber members are hard to reach, among others.

“We get constant questions on who the director is, what they get paid, what is their availability, what do finances look like, what events benefit the community; our only response is that we don’t know. So we basically hand over $28,000 and have no knowledge?” said the Mayor to Executive Director Anna Putegnat and Chair Toni Crane.

According to Gomez, the city pays the Chamber $10,000 in dues plus $500 a month in printing services and an extra $1,000 a month for the hotel occupancy tax.

“If we move forward with this large sponsorship, we would use this year as a probationary period to see just how much the Chamber is helping our community and working with all. How does the chamber benefit the city taxpayers? What services do they provide? Can you answer me all those questions?” continued the Mayor.

