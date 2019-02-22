South Texas enjoys 30 years of rodeo in Los Fresnos

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the News

Elizabeth Gallardo and Larissa Castillo arrived early Saturday night to the 30th Annual Los Fresnos Rodeo to relish three decades in the making. Depicted as the biggest little rodeo in Texas, Castillo and Gallardo, both from Los Fresnos, did not want to miss another year full of excitement, fireworks, music, food, and fierce competition.

Usually the rodeo starts with a bang of fireworks and impressive display of cowboys doing the classic saddle bull riding, climbing on the back of huge bulls, and showing an impressive physical prowess.

“I really enjoy watching when the little kids come out with the little sheep,” the 24-year-old Gallardo said. “That’s my favorite part of the show. I’ve been coming here for a long time to see this.”

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

Harlingen Medical Center (2-22-19) 3x10 City of San Benito (Type B Funds - 5-22-19) 3x10