Feb 22 2019

Dr. Cash fourth grade teacher wins $25,000

by Editor

February 22, 2019

Winner – Fourth grade teacher Krytal Contreras (center) is shown posing with an oversized check for the amount of $25,000 from the Milken Family Foundation. (Photo by David Lopez)

By DAVID LOPEZ
Special to the NEWS

 

In a school wide assembly at Dr. C.M. Cash Elementary February 14, fourth grade writing teacher Krystal Contreras was surprised with a $25,000 check issued by the Milken Family Foundation for their Milken Educator Awards, a recognition that Teacher magazine dubbed the “Oscars of Teaching.”

Mrs. Contreras was the only recipient in Texas for the 2018-2019 Milken Educator Award; the foundation awarded only 33 teachers the prize across the country out of three million teachers.

“I have no words. I don’t know how I deserved this,” said a surprised Contreras. “All the staff here are phenomenal. I do what I do because of them. I want to do what they’re doing in my classes. I’m at a loss for words right now,” she continued.

 

