SBCISD explores options for dual credit course offerings

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

San Benito students seeking a higher education may have more opportunities to get dual credits before they graduate from high school.

At a curriculum committee meeting Feb. 6, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District revealed students can not only take courses during the daytime, but also after school and during the summer. The district is also considering adding more partners such as the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), University of Texas at Permian Basin (UTPB), and South Texas College (STC).

Current partners include Texas A&M at Kingsville (TAMUK), Texas Southmost College, Texas State Technical College (TSTC), and University of Texas at Austin.

“I’m happy to report that the state of our dual enrollment at San Benito High School is strong and great and it’s moving forward,” said Alex Salinas, higher education coordinator at San Benito High School (SBHS).

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

VBA-CARD-DWD-Heart Talk-10x20 San Benito News (Subscription Order Form) 3x5 - Copy