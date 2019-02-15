Economic Development Corp. now accepting grant applications

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has begun accepting applications for its Small Business Investment Program. According to officials, the program’s intent is to beautify the downtown area through economic means.

The program will be offering two grant funding opportunities: The Commercial Façade Improvement Grant and the Rent Subsidy Grant.

The purpose of the program, according to the EDC’s website, is to promote downtown life and commerce.

“In an effort to promote and create downtown pedestrian traffic and a diverse and vibrant downtown business district, the San Benito Economic Development Corporations is committed to the development of programs to assist business and job creation,” stated the program pamphlet posted online.

According to the EDC Executive Director Rebeca Castillo, the Commercial Façade Improvement Grant enables businesses to improve on their storefront appearance, such as signage, repairs, or paint jobs.

