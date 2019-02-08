Perez signs with McPherson College

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

Wednesday at the San Benito Varsity Gym, Greyhound Defensive End Nicko Perez (#45) signed his Letter of Intent to continue playing football for McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.

Perez said he loved the environment of the campus when he visited.

“As soon as I got there, I felt welcomed. They came to me with open arms like family and they took me in like family. They stood out more than other schools, and I just knew I had to go there,” Perez said.

Perez’s current success as an athlete is self-credited to his relentless work ethic.

“Honestly it’s the motor I have, I never stop,” he said. “When I’m working, I just gotta keep going. I wanna be the best. I wanna play with the best.”

After signing his LoI, Perez gave a short speech to all those in attendance where he became emotional when thanking his coaches and his parents, especially when recalling his leg injury his junior year.

