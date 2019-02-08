Police chief back on duty, residents grow wary

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

After being involved in a car chase that led to the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Ricardo Treviño III on Dec. 7, 2018, San Benito Chief of Police Michael Galvan is back on the job, officials said, but some residents are voicing concern.

In an email exchange with the NEWS, Galvan confirmed that it has been around two weeks since he’s been back from vacation.

When asked if he had been placed on an alternative duty or if he had returned to his regular duties, Galvan said he is on “desk duty, for now.”

The NEWS further asked Galvan if other officers involved in the shooting had also returned to their duties, but Galvan referred that specific matter to Ricardo Navarro, the attorney out of Harlingen assigned by the Texas Municipal League to represent and advise the City on matters related to the shooting of Ricardo Treviño by law enforcement.

“It is a personnel issue and will have to refer you to the city attorney. I am not at liberty to say what their status is,” said Galvan in an email. “They are civil service employees and we have to safeguard their employee rights afforded to them by State statute and contractual obligations between them and the city.”

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!