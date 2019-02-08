Former skatepark receives paint job

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

After being abandoned, vandalized, and trashed, the former skatepark located on the intersection of Rowson and Travis has been cleaned and its walls have received a fresh coat of paint, thanks to a resident-led initiative.

The former skate park that’s located on Travis St. and Rowson St. hasn’t been used since city officials temporarily shut the park down in August 2015. Since then, it’s been slowly deteriorating, allocating debris, and become a hotspot for graffiti taggers.

The vicinity’s aesthetic underwent a change Wednesday morning, when Santiago “Jimmy” Lopez, a San Benito resident who lives near the skatepark, decided to take initiative and clean the area on his own.

“I just saw my community needed some help,” said Lopez, adding that he noticed the area’s conditions were in a subpar state. He further said that he called city hall to inquire on what could be done.

