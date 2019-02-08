City supports SBCISD in BISD annexation conflict

By DAVID LOPEZ

At Tuesday’s regular City Commission Meeting, city officials approved a resolution expressing support for SBCISD’s school boundaries after a conflict with the Brownsville school district’s plans to redraw its lines and consume areas within San Benito.

“NOW THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED, that the City Commission of the City of San Benito expresses its support for the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District and its opposition to any readjustment of the (SBCISD) boundaries without the prior consent of the (SBCISD)” read the resolution.

In December 2018, BISD discussed ideas to redraw its district lines to line-up with those of the city of Brownsville, resulting in a resolution formally requesting that the Texas State Legislature collapse the boundaries of SBCISD to expand their own borders. SBCISD Superintendent Nate Carman said the district will reject any pursuit by Brownsville to take district property by means that would violate the actual process under current law in Chapter 13 of the Texas Education Code.

