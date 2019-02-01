«

»

Feb 01 2019

Print this Post

Veteran’s dance funds go to B&G Club

Categories:

News

by Editor

February 1, 2019

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

Lovebirds –
Marvin Beatty and Peggy Ballard don mid-20th century military outfits at a veteran’s charity event for the Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
(Photo by David Lopez)

 

A special veteran’s dance held on Tuesday, January 29 at Fun-N-Sun RV Resort raised $3,700 in funds for the San Benito Boys and Girls Club while providing attendees with activities, entertainment, and prizes.

About 450 people were present and among the activities were a “Jitterbug” contest, a table decorating contest, and a silent auction. Attendees were treated to lunch along with candy cigarettes, a nostalgic item reminiscent of the old days in the military when soldiers received two cigarettes with their lunch.

Pam Conover and Peggy Kerley acted as Co-Chairs for United Services Cantine, the Fun-N-Sun Charity club for Boys and Girls club of San Benito.

Their club has a charity event every year, and though in the past each event had a Western theme, this year’s event was Veteran’s themed.

“I would say one-third of our residents here at Fun-N-Sun are veterans,” said Pam Conover. “Whenever there’s a show and they ask the veterans present to stand up, about half of the audience stands up,” she said.

The Honeybees, Fun-N-Sun’s local sewing club, made and gave away 28 quilts to veterans this year in a ceremony they hold twice a year. Since they started they’ve given away 110 quilts over the past few years.

“We are definitely very patriotic around here and we do pay a lot of attention to our veterans,” said Peggy Kerley.

 

Click here to get the full story or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

 

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2019/02/01/veterans-dance-funds-go-to-bg-club/

1 ping

  1. Veteran's dance funds go to B&G Club - San Benito News - Of The Peace Foundation

    February 1, 2019 at 3:05 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment

    Reply

    […] Veteran’s dance funds go to B&G Club  San Benito […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 