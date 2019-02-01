Veteran’s dance funds go to B&G Club

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

A special veteran’s dance held on Tuesday, January 29 at Fun-N-Sun RV Resort raised $3,700 in funds for the San Benito Boys and Girls Club while providing attendees with activities, entertainment, and prizes.

About 450 people were present and among the activities were a “Jitterbug” contest, a table decorating contest, and a silent auction. Attendees were treated to lunch along with candy cigarettes, a nostalgic item reminiscent of the old days in the military when soldiers received two cigarettes with their lunch.

Pam Conover and Peggy Kerley acted as Co-Chairs for United Services Cantine, the Fun-N-Sun Charity club for Boys and Girls club of San Benito.

Their club has a charity event every year, and though in the past each event had a Western theme, this year’s event was Veteran’s themed.

“I would say one-third of our residents here at Fun-N-Sun are veterans,” said Pam Conover. “Whenever there’s a show and they ask the veterans present to stand up, about half of the audience stands up,” she said.

The Honeybees, Fun-N-Sun’s local sewing club, made and gave away 28 quilts to veterans this year in a ceremony they hold twice a year. Since they started they’ve given away 110 quilts over the past few years.

“We are definitely very patriotic around here and we do pay a lot of attention to our veterans,” said Peggy Kerley.

