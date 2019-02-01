Multiple investigations on shooting underway

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

Three investigations on San Benito police officers involved in the shooting and death of 21-year-old Rick Treviño on December 7 are in progress but are far from being closed, officials said.

According to city of San Benito attorney Ricardo Navarro, the Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal investigation on whether the use of force by law enforcement personnel was in acceptable standards, such that the use of force was justified.

Navarro was assigned by the Texas Municipal League to consult and advise the city of San Benito through any civil service investigations that will be conducted and to service the city’s legal council if there’s a civil demand made due to the incident involving Treviño. On December 7th, 2018 at roughly 3 p.m., San Benito police officers were dispatched to a high speed chase that lead them down US Highway 281 into the city outskirts of El Ranchito and resulted in the shooting of the driver, 21-year old Rick Treviño. Treviño himself recorded the chase and his subsequent shooting through Facebook Live.

While the Texas Rangers conduct a criminal investigation, Treviño’s family attorney John Blaylock said he is conducting a civil investigation to file a civil lawsuit and determine whether Treviño’s civil rights were violated.

“Very often, when you’re dealing with criminal and civil cases there are different standards involved. We come to different results for various political reasons,” said John Blaylock. “I’m not saying anything specifically about the Rangers and their integrity, but historically across the United States, law enforcement tends to cover for law enforcement.”

Blaylock said his investigation has reviewed policies and spoken to witnesses.

Click here to get the full story or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

Noche De Ronda 2x5