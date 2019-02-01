Bond committee donates remaining balance to scholarship

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

While celebrating and honoring school board recognition month with mariachis, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District accepted the money left from the funds raised by a bond committee for the school bond approved by voters last November.

Gilbert Weaver, committee treasurer supporting the bond, said a group of members of the community discussed and organized the committee a couple of months before the school bond election.

Gilbert said they managed to raise $10,265.95 and spent around $8,000. He said some businesses and people gave $500.00 and some up to $1,000.00.

Gilbert presented the board with an oversize check worth $2,265.95.

“This is the money that was left from that account,” Weaver said. “What better way to give it back to the community in a form of a scholarship.”

