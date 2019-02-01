«

»

Feb 01 2019

Print this Post

Bond committee donates remaining balance to scholarship

Categories:

News

by Editor

February 1, 2019

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

For The Kids –
Shown are members of the bond committee and district school board members posing with an oversized check for the amount of $2,265.95 in the form of a scholarship. The amount is leftover money from the bond committee’s advertising fundraising. (Courtesy Photo)

While celebrating and honoring school board recognition month with mariachis, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District accepted the money left from the funds raised by a bond committee for the school bond approved by voters last November.

Gilbert Weaver, committee treasurer supporting the bond, said a group of members of the community discussed and organized the committee a couple of months before the school bond election.

Gilbert said they managed to raise $10,265.95 and spent around $8,000. He said some businesses and people gave $500.00 and some up to $1,000.00.

Gilbert presented the board with an oversize check worth $2,265.95.

“This is the money that was left from that account,” Weaver said. “What better way to give it back to the community in a form of a scholarship.”

 

Click here to get the full story or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

 

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2019/02/01/bond-committee-donates-remaining-balance-to-scholarship/

1 ping

  1. Bond committee donates remaining balance to scholarship – San Benito News | Degreesonine.in

    February 1, 2019 at 1:23 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment

    Reply

    […] Bond committee donates remaining balance to scholarship San Benito News […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 