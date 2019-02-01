Workshop reveals possible locations for new bond facilities, aquatic and fine arts centers leading site along expressway

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District wants to showcase its new jewels for everyone to see.

After San Benito voters approved a $40 million bond in November, the school district is in the pre-design stages to build an aquatics center, a performing arts center, and a multi-purpose indoor sports facility.

In a workshop on Jan. 24, school officials discussed and considered the locations for the three new facilities. The board of trustees, the bond committee, and administrators favored to build the new aquatic and fine art centers along Expressway 83 close to the Freddie Fender tower and Dr. Raul Garza Jr. STEAM Academy. The multi-purpose indoor sports facility will likely be next to Greyhound Stadium.

SBCISD President Michael A. Vargas said the performing arts center will be the crown jewel of the community. Vargas also said the building will be at a newly purchased land close to Dr. Raul Garza Jr. STEAM Academy.

“It’s going to be a beautiful building,” Vargas said. “We wanted to make sure that it was as exposed as possible. I think it’s perfect right off along Freddie Fender’s picture.”

Project Manager Joseph Palacios said they might build a tunnel to connect the stadium with the multi-purpose indoor sports facility. Palacios said they are also talking to county and city officials about utilities and road access.

“The best access will be off the frontage (road),” Palacios said regarding the aquatic and fine arts centers.

Click here to get the full story or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!