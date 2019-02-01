SBEDC gets new director after three years

By TAMARA LONGORIA

Special to the News

After three years, San Benito now has welcomed Rebeca Castillo as the new economic development director.

After firing Salomon Torres, who had been working as director since 2012, City Manager Manuel De La Rosa took on the role of director. After, De La Rosa replaced the director position with a coordinator position, a role that was filled by Rachel Siller. In late 2018, however, Siller resigned and the position was open.

The position has now been filled by Rebeca Castillo. Castillo was appointed in early January after being recommended by the board of the economic development corporation and started her first day on Monday, January 28th with a salary of $70,000, according to reports.

