City announces lawyer for police shooting, awaiting Texas Rangers findings

The fatal shooting of 21-year-old Ricardo Treviño III by law enforcement continues to draw new developments as City officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at a City Commission Meeting that Ricardo Navarro, an attorney based out of Harlingen, has been assigned to represent the City on the matter.

At Tuesday’s meeting, shortly after initiating at 5:30 p.m. and going down the list of agenda items, City leaders skipped from agenda item number 9 (out of 30) into Executive Session at 5:56 p.m. One of the Executive Session items to be discussed was “to receive legal advice from counsel in regard to threatened litigation arising out of law enforcement action involving Mr. Richard Treviño,” read the agenda.

Some moments later at around 6:30 p.m., City Manager Manuel De La Rosa walked out the executive meeting room accompanied by attorney Ricardo Navarro. It was then De La Rosa announced that the Texas Municipal League had assigned the Treviño matter to Navarro.

Navarro briefly introduced himself and said that he would answer questions to the best of his ability while acknowledging the ongoing Texas Rangers investigation prohibits details from being disclosed.

Navarro said that the Texas Municipal League assigned him to represent and advise the City because “a citizen died as a result of police action.” The attorney further commented that this is common practice throughout the State.

