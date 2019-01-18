City manager not chosen for Del Rio job

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

While it was highly anticipated that City Manager Manuel De La Rosa was planning to take a job in the City of Del Rio after reports by the town’s newspaper stated he had been chosen as a finalist for the position, Del Rio’s city council, Wednesday night, did not choose him for the job after all. It was instead given to Matthew Wojnowski, assistant city manager of Altus, Okla.

De La Rosa was chosen as one of two finalists on Sunday, Jan. 6 when both he and Wojnowski were called in for secondary interviews which followed preliminary interviews among five candidates the day prior, reported the Del Rio News Herald.

On Wednesday evening, Del Rio city council members met in a Regular City Council Meeting to provide a resolution for agenda item nine: “Appointment of a City Manager for the City of Del Rio.”

With a motion to vote on Wojnowski by Councilperson Elizabeth Elizalde de Calderon, and a second motion to approve by Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano, Wojnowski was appointed as City Manager in a six-to-one vote.

In an interview with De La Rosa after Tuesday night’s City Commission Meeting, the city manager said “I enjoy the community. I spend long days and hours here. I maintain a residence here. I’m established here, it’s a good place.”

