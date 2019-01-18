District opposes Brownsville’s annexation ambitions

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

San Benito NEWS

In a special meeting Thursday, Jan. 10, the SBCISD Board of Trustees rejected a Brownsville school district plan that would redraw its lines and absorb areas within San Benito.

With the exception of Vice-President Angel Mendez, who was absent at the meeting, all school board members supported the resolution that opposes and prevents any possible legislation supported by Brownsville to annex or take territories within SBCISD’s boundaries.

Last month, BISD discussed the idea to redraw its district lines to match with those of the city of Brownsville and which are currently zoned for other school districts that include Point Isabel ISD, Los Fresnos CISD, and San Benito CISD.

SBCISD Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman said the district will oppose any attempts by Brownsville to take district property by means that would usurp the existing process under current law in Chapter 13 of the Texas Education Code. Carman added that to accomplish such objectives Brownsville will require legislation by both State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr., and State Representative Alex Dominguez who represent District 27.

Click here to get the full story or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

Newspaper copy