Greyhound RB Castilleja finishes impressive season

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

Sophomore Greyhound Running Back Kyler Castilleja has had a remarkable school year, boasting a host of awards and impressive statistics.

As a team, the Greyhounds went 4-1 in district, won the Battle of the Arroyo, Bi-district championship, Area Championship, and were regional qualifiers. Kyler himself was awarded 32-6A Newcomer of the Year, 32-6A 2nd Team Special Teams (Returner), and Greyhound Offensive Back of the Year. Kyler averaged 1126 yards total offense (7.5 yards per touch), 14 TD’s (12 rushing & 2 receiving), 3 two-point conversions, and zero fumbles on over 150 touches.

“I’ve pushed him to work hard but he takes it upon himself and he goes out and does all this extra work,” said Kyler’s father, Keaton Castilleja. “I haven’t seen a lot of kids that work as hard as he does.”

