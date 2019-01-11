Cortez debuts first illustrated book

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

She’s a freelance illustrator, a college student, former teacher’s assistant, and a self-described diplomat. Despite the many abilities of Valley local Stevie Cortez, recognition this time came for the debut of her first illustrated children’s book titled “TK’s First Lesson,” written by David Leija under the TKO brand and organization.

Cortez admits that it was her mother’s networking abilities that landed her the illustrating gig.

“Tim Tansil and David Leija (Vice-President and President of TKO) were at HEB when they ran into my mom, and they were saying they needed an illustrator for a book they wanted to publish and my mom said ‘Oh my daughter’s an artist!”

Stevie’s mom, Magda Peynado, is a San Benito regular who plays live music with her husband. She said she knew her daughter had a natural talent for art.

“When she was in preschool, I looked at all the students’ paintings and I knew Stevie would grow up to be an artist,” said her Peynado. “Her work was so vivid for a 4-year-old.”

Click here to get the full story or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!