Kobe Bryant saves SB High students from Exam

By luck, fate, or the power of social media, a class of students at San Benito High School had their final exam waived by getting the attention of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

On December 14th, April Garcia, a junior at SBHS, tweeted out a photo at retired basketball legend Kobe Bryant. The photo included her History teacher, Albert Torruco, and a message that read, “If Kobe Bryant tweets a shout out to San Benito High by 12/17, US History won’t take the scheduled final exam next week and will instead take an alternate exam.”

April tweeted the picture with the caption “Help my class out!!” and the hashtag, #retweet.

Bryant replied the next day and tweeted “Alternate exam? How about no exam at all?”

The reply set off a media storm, with Fox News and ESPN covering the story.

When asked about the tweet, April said that her teacher, Torruco, proposed the idea.

She said she thought “…it would be quite fun to go for it so (she) proceeded and made the post.”

When she found out that Bryant had replied to her tweet, April said she “…was full of joy as soon as (she) found out that he had replied…” and that she didn’t think he would reply because “…it’s not a daily basis thing that a celebrity replies back.”

Not only that, April commented on the fact that the City of San Benito was given media attention by Bryant. She said, “it feels nice to have put San Benito on the map, as not many people from the upper states know about San Benito.”

Torruco said that he got the idea from a colleague of his and discussed the idea of contacting a celebrity with his students. He said that, “after a while of debating, (he) decided that (they) would give it a try with a celebrity of (his) choosing.”

Torruco said he chose Kobe Bryant because he is someone he “…admired and (has) tried to follow as an example…”

He also said he was “…shocked, ecstatic, and just speechless” when he found out that Bryant had replied to his student. In fact, he said he had first heard the news from a friend of his. He didn’t believe him at first, but he checked his Twitter and found out that Bryant had, indeed, tweeted back at his student.

Students of Torruco’s history class are taking an alternate exam instead of the regular final, thanks to Kobe Bryant.

