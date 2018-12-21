Softball Athlete Alina Jasso Signs with Temple College

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

Girls Varsity Softball player Alina “AJ” Jasso is headed for a future of collegiate athleticism after signing her letter of intent to play softball for Temple College on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

“This day means a lot to me. My parents always believed that I was gonna sign with somebody, and I always knew somebody wanted me, and I’m glad it’s Coach Z, and I’m glad that I’m going to Temple,” said Jasso.

Jasso talked about feeling how Temple College and Coach Kristen Zaleski were a perfect match for her.

“Coach Z is a very powerful coach in many ways, her and I share a connection,” said Jasso. “As soon as I met her, I thought ‘wow, she is amazing.’ And when I would go to team meets I felt like it’s family here.”

Though she has now secured her collegiate future, Jasso still feels pressured to perform and meet her own expectations.

“Now that I have signed to Temple, I still gotta represent who I am and how I’m gonna play. I’m okay here but over there everyone is either better or at my level,” she said. “As the years go on I will remember this forever. This is only the beginning.”

Lady ’Hounds’ Head Coach Denise Lira felt proud of Jasso, praising her work ethic for getting her to where she is today.

“AJ works extremely hard when we’re on and off season; she works all the time,” said Lira. “I can’t tell you how much I see her after school, on Saturdays, coming to the batting cage. She’s always trying to get better. She’s a great girl to have on our team.”

Jasso plans to study psychology outside of athletics. Coach Lira’s advice to Jasso on her collegiate future was, “Take it seriously your first semester. Time management will be key.”