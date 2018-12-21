School Board Takes No Action on Superintendent’s Evaluation, Approves Consideration of Contract Longevity Extension

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

In a closed session, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (SBCISD) met during its regular meeting Tuesday evening to discuss a range of legal and personnel matters, including the evaluation and contract consideration of SBCISD Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Nate Carman.

After spending part of the closed meeting with the board, Carman appeared in the board chambers but refused to speak about anything related to his evaluation or other legal matters.

“I explained the process to the San Benito News,” Carman, who claims San Benito News misquoted him before, said. “Submit your questions on writing with Ms. (Isabel) Gonzalez (the district’s interim public relations director).”

SBCISD Board President, Michael Vargas also declined to answer any questions regarding Carman’s evaluation, also adding that the News needed to submit questions in writing to Gonzalez.

After the closed executive session, the school board took no action on the superintendent’s evaluation. The board, however, did approve a consideration and discussion of the superintendent’s contract.

“Can I please have a motion to extend the superintendent’s contract and providing the longevity option as discussed in closed session?” Vargas asked the board.

With the support of SBCISD Vice-President Angel Mendez, board member Orlando Lopez requested the motion to approve the extension of the superintendent’s contract.

Board Member Janie Silva said she couldn’t comment on the evaluation, but recounted that board members give their evaluations to the school attorney, Mr. Torres.

Since she’s been a board member only for a year, Silva said she isn’t sure whether the evaluations are every year or so.

In another matter discussed in closed session, Vargas also refused to clarify if the board discussed compensation or some type of settlement agreement with a now former campus administrator connected to the Dr. Kevin Phillips situation dating back an investigation supposedly conducted by the district for supposedly conduct-related issues. Phillips, who was the district’s HR Director, suddenly resigned last month.

“You would have to talk to either the attorney or Ms. Gonzalez,” Vargas responded when asked whether the board discussed the former district employee in closed session.

Phillips resignation happened ten days after San Benito News filed a Freedom of Information Act request to inquire about his employment status. Officials still refuse to answer questions behind his resignation and whether he or the individual discussed in closed session Tuesday evening received any kind of monetary compensation.

“The moment you stop giving out information that’s when a lot of speculation comes into play,” said Mendez before the regular meeting started. “You start thinking, “que estan escondiendo,” or what are they hiding.”

Without disagreement or discussion, the board approved the resignation and mediated agreement of the administrator as per the Executive Session agenda item.