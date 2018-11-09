San Benito man involved in auto pedestrian incident in Florida

By TAMARA LONGORIA

Special to the News

Last week, 22-year old San Benito native Alexander Monreal was involved in a traffic incident in Florida. Monreal was pronounced dead at Fort Walton Beach Medical Hospital on November 1.

According to his family, Monreal was working in Florida after Hurricane Michael had struck and caused calamity to the Florida Panama City area.

On Thursday, Nov. 1, Monreal was struck by another driver in Okaloosa Island, Florida and was rushed to the hospital.

According to the police report, the other driver, identified 56-year old Alberto Collazo was changing lanes and accidentally struck Monreal, who was in the right lane of traffic.

It is unclear as to why Monreal was standing alongside the highway.

Monreal’s relatives were understandably in shock and disbelief over his death.

Many friends and relatives took to Facebook to share their condolences and disbelief over Monreal’s untimely death.

“It was cool working with you little man. RIP,” stated Jennifer Lara, a coworker, in a Facebook post.

“One day you’re here… RIP Alex,” Tre Trejo, a cousin of Monreal’s, said in another post.

A GoFundMe page was started to help raise money for Monreal’s funeral expenses as well.

“This sudden tragedy happened so abrupt and unexpected,” said Baldo Monreal, the victim’s father.

Authorities said they are still investigating why Monreal was standing alongside the highway when the accident occurred.