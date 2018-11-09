FOIA request filed to know status of high ranking district official

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

After weeks of evading or refusing to answer media questions regarding the contract status of Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kevin Phillips, the News filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request with officials of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District.

The request was sent to Superintendent Nate Carman, Celia Longoria, director of public relations up until Wednesday morning when she technically resigned her position after 20 years with the district (See front page story), and Isabel C. Gonzalez, public information and communication specialist for the district.

The FOIA request is to compel SBCISD officials to respond to a series of questions including Phillips’ current contract as assistant superintendent of administrative services.

News reporters have also tried to get either board of education members or administrators to tackle the matter whether a grievance has been filed against Phillips with the board, but to no avail.

Superintendent Nate Carman hasn’t been available and he hasn’t responded to calls or emails on the issue.

SBCISD Board Member Angel Mendez did confirm that Phillips is in administrative leave, but won’t say whether it’s due to a grievance or another matter. Mendez also said he didn’t recall whether a grievance has been filed with the board. Trustee Victor Rosas, at an earlier date, told News reporters that there is indeed an investigation into to the matter but deferred further comment to the superintendent.

“To my knowledge, I believe, he’s (Phillips) still employed,” Mendez said when pressed if Phillips is still working in the district. “As far as a grievance is concerned, I don’t remember.”

It’s unknown whether Phillips’ leave of absence is paid or unpaid. The News was able to reached Phillips for via phone, but he declined to comment when pressed about his status with the district.“I’m not able to talk to you about this now,” Phillips said before he hung up.

Mendez and other board members said Superintendent Nate Carman is in charge of personnel matters.

