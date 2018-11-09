First veteran’s fair hosted

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

On Tuesday, the San Benito Funeral Home hosted its first Veter an’s Resource Fair, in which former military service members were honored and welcomed to participate and gather information on veteran’s affairs.

The ceiling chandelier was brightly lit, the designated room was lined with chairs, and different flags representing each military branch were hung around. Various local business representatives at their respective tables were present, and of course, some veterans as well.

Also present at this event were some city officials such as Mayor Ben Gomez, City Manager Manuel De La Rosa, and Commissioners Antonio Gonzalez and Ricardo Guerra. Gonzalez himself is an Army veteran.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of veteran’s issues, to honor and remember them as well.

Gomez, who was a speaker at the event said, “I can’t express my gratitude for what you’ve guys done” to the present veterans. “Words are not enough.”

Gomez also, however, commented on the low turnout for the event as well. “I’m a little bit disappointed we don’t have a large group like other free fairs and festivals that we have,” he said. “This is for the veterans. We should be more proud and take care of our veterans and thank them every day.”

De La Rosa also shared a few words, mentioning how his father, his mother, and siblings were service members. “Very specifically for veterans, this time of year, it’s very important that we remember them, that we honor them and pay our respect,” he addressed to the audience.”

Jose Castillo, board member of the San Benito Veterans Advisory Board, also spoke. “We are here to support our veterans in any way we can,” he said.

