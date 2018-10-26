SB Housing Authority seeking donations for upcoming Thanksgiving & Christmas Meals

By David Lopez

The San Benito Housing Authority is known in the community for providing affordable housing to low-income families, but the institution also runs an impressive string of services, including GED/ESL classes, financial literacy classes, and after-school tutoring.

Two other staples are their annual Elderly Thanksgiving Luncheon and Children’s Christmas Dinner. The Thanksgiving lunch has been in existence for over 25 years while the Christmas dinner is going on its second year after beginning in 2017 with the arrival of new Executive Director Yvette Nieto.

“I first arrived here last year in October, and instead of doing Christmas dinners for each separate housing division, we did a single dinner where we brought together all our different families to promote family unity, to promote a sense of holiday within the families, and to bring the families together with their children,” said Nieto.

While the Housing Authority receives federal funds for most of its operations, the institution does not use these funds for its upcoming seasonal meals but rather relies on private donations.

