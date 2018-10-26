New AEP facility opens in town

By Freddy Jimenez

City of San Benito, last week, welcomed and opened a new AEP facility now located on a 40-acre lot at 1401 East Business 77, near the former municipal airport.

The new 87,900-square foot, $23 million service center will house over 100 current employees from cities throughout the Valley.

Officials made sure to note the centralized location of the new facility. AEP Texas Corporate Communications Representative Eladio Jaimez commented that this central location would bolster quicker response times.

“Whenever there’s a power outage small or big, it’s going to happen out of here,” said Jaimez. “So, we have linemen, service crews, construction crews, engineers, transmission and everything in between housed in this one centralized location to serve the east end of the Valley.”

This new center will be servicing cities such as Rio Hondo, Harlingen, some upper mid-Valley cities, and of course, San Benito.

