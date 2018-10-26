The San Benito sound moves to Los Fresnos

By David Lopez

Special to the NEWS

LOS FRESNOS — Despite the threat of rain which lingered all weekend long, Conjunto aficionados from far and wide flocked to the 26th Annual Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center (NMCAC) Conjunto Festival this past weekend held here for the first time in the festival’s illustrious history.

Fans celebrated a historic and culturally rich event with authentic Tex-Mex food, sweet drinks, vendors; and, of course, some of the tightest and most solid music the Conjunto genre has to offer. Hosting a 17-band lineup, the Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center held its festival at Memorial Park after experiences issues with the City of San Benito that caused organizers to cancel last year’s festival.

“Harlingen reached out, Weslaco reached out, Brownsville reached out, and then Los Fresnos reached out to us and we said, well, let’s go to Los Fresnos. We had discussions with the mayor, with the commission, and they said okay,” said festival organizer and founder Rogelio T. Nuñez.

