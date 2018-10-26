McNutt holds 6 Chess Titles

By Tamara Longoria

Special to the NEWS

At age nine, Dr. Cash Elementary student Kaitlynn Lee McNutt currently has six state chess titles under her belt.

McNutt says she first began playing chess when she was around four years old. She says her grandfather taught her to play chess and at that point, she started getting “addicted” to the game.

McNutt says she practices three times a week for 30 minutes to an hour at a time. She practices with her grandfather and her older brother, who, she says, are both very skilled players.

McNutt was recently chosen to be a United States Representative to participate in the World Cadet Youth Chess Championship in the country of Georgia, but declined to participate, explaining that her parent were concerned with the political situation in that country.

Aside from chess, McNutt has made great academic achievements, like being the only fourth grader in Dr. Cash Elementary to participate in the district-wide spelling bee. She has also participated in track, taekwondo, and choir and says she also hopes to become a chess grand master before the age of 60.

Chess dominates McNutt’s life, and she enjoys it very much. “I like chess because it’s sort of like life,” she said. “You have to think ahead, because if you just start playing whatever, you’re going to get yourself in trouble.”